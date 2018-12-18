Sentiment for Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust (IIM)

Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust (IIM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.19, from 2.06 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 26 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 30 sold and reduced their positions in Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 8.05 million shares, down from 8.44 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 18 Increased: 15 New Position: 11.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 169,445 shares traded. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) has declined 8.49% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: The Fund With The Lowest Z-Score Deserves Attention – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Farfetch Is Still Too Risky After Q3 Sales Beat – The Motley Fool” published on November 24, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Tax-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust: History And Performance Make It A Compelling Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2016 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Stocks to Hold Forever – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $630.32 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 1339.5 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust for 2.50 million shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 323,096 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.81% invested in the company for 123,687 shares. The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.38% in the stock. Nine Masts Capital Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 57,400 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21,210 activity.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $338.42 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 13.73 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans.

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 65,655 shares traded or 11.88% up from the average. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 14.18% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer

Since October 30, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $136,507 activity. Biagas John Fitzgerald bought $50,008 worth of stock. Shares for $16,059 were bought by KABBASH CHARLES A. Clagett Robert Yates bought $4,544 worth of stock or 300 shares. DERRICO GEORGIA S bought $30,500 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) on Tuesday, October 30. SHEARIN JOE A bought $4,571 worth of stock or 300 shares. The insider CULVER JEFFREY bought $15,450.

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.26 per share. SONA’s profit will be $7.22 million for 11.73 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

A few days ago, an insider trading purchase was made. Daniel Burch, the director and an insider of Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc bought exactly 1,500 shares of Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc, worth precisely $20,655 USD, at $13.8 of a share at the time of the purchase. Daniel Burch’s transaction was completed on December 18, 2018 and was made public inside a filing at the SEC’s website. Mr. Daniel now holds 1,500 shares, accounting for 0.01% of the Company’s stock market capitalization.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 2.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 3 investors sold Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 16.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Victory Mgmt invested in 97,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 0% or 5,236 shares. 12,431 were reported by Bancorp Of America De. Corbyn Investment Mgmt Md accumulated 597,874 shares or 3.33% of the stock. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 210,261 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Walthausen & Lc, New York-based fund reported 68,990 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 118,180 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 17,563 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. California-based Cove Street Cap has invested 0.12% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Penn Capital invested in 186,666 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 134 are held by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Schwab Charles Inv Management holds 0% or 43,100 shares in its portfolio.