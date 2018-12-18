Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (BMY) by 218.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.86M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.55. About 4.29 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 28/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces EMA Validation of the Application for a New lndication for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – U.S. REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.8 BILLION IN THE QUARTER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep;; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine at ASCO 2018

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) by 2.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 30,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $146.24M, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in The J.M. Smucker Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.64. About 727,728 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has declined 16.30% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 24/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 10 Days; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER: BARRY C. DUNAWAY TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker Co to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC to Explore Options for U.S. Baking Business; 23/03/2018 – FDA: SJM RECALL ON POSSIBLY ELEVATED LEVELS OF THYROID HORMONE; 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explo; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker said it would acquire pet food and pet snacks maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to strengthen its pet food portfolio; 23/03/2018 – FDA:SJM RECALLS LIMITED LOT OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 724,787 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company. Sector Pension Board has 76,606 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Ltd accumulated 6,562 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 10,316 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kanawha Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.59% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 5.10 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Finance reported 310,160 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 3.36 million shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 32,139 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 23,172 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al stated it has 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 558,896 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Ltd reported 0.39% stake. Fincl Mngmt Professionals Incorporated reported 150 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesaro Is Now An Attractive Acquisition Target – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces CheckMate -451 Study Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint of OS with Opdivo Plus Yervoy Vs. Placebo in SCLC – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Are You Overlooking This High-Growth Industry During Corrections and Recessions? – The Motley Fool” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Pfizer Stock Has Multiple Positive Catalysts – Investorplace.com” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had 100 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 14 by Cowen & Co. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 30 by SunTrust. On Wednesday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Sell”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 6 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Friday, October 28 with “Hold” rating. The company was initiated on Wednesday, April 6 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, July 27. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BMY in report on Monday, July 10 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 2 by Guggenheim.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, down 17.60% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.5 per share. SJM’s profit will be $234.33 million for 11.85 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Clorox loses key executive, triggering management shuffle – San Francisco Business Times” on December 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tiffany, J.M. Smucker, and Chico’s All Tanked – Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $964,111 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $277,550 was made by SMUCKER MARK T on Monday, July 16. 518 shares were sold by Penrose Jill R, worth $55,048. Stanziano Joseph sold 970 shares worth $101,850. The insider SMUCKER RICHARD K bought $2.06 million. 1,000 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) shares with value of $108,285 were sold by Knudsen Jeannette L.

Among 20 analysts covering J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM), 6 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. J. M. Smucker Company had 82 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, November 17. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SJM in report on Friday, June 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, June 20. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 16 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 23 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 27 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, August 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 24 report.