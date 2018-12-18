Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (ABBV) by 89.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 17,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $189,000, down from 19,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 3.81 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73.22M, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $230.6. About 1.10M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dnb Asset As has 188,185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank holds 0.26% or 55,573 shares in its portfolio. 2.40M are owned by Prudential Public Ltd. Benedict Financial has invested 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.32% or 9,964 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv has invested 0.61% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1.31 million were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Garde has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,878 shares. Creative Planning owns 301,723 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 18,413 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na owns 0.34% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 54,519 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt holds 2.11% or 78,641 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sunbelt Securities reported 34,780 shares stake.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 10.87 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $99,909 worth of stock or 1,013 shares. SEVERINO MICHAEL sold $4.88 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares. Another trade for 42,450 shares valued at $3.82M was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Thursday, November 29. CHASE WILLIAM J had sold 60,000 shares worth $5.40 million on Wednesday, December 12. Shares for $496,274 were bought by TILTON GLENN F on Wednesday, June 27. 16,850 shares valued at $1.50 million were sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A on Tuesday, December 11.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, December 1 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 7 with “Hold”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, May 30. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Cowen & Co. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 8 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, November 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, January 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 29 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Monday, November 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Sunday, October 29.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $239.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 7,328 shares to 13,882 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boehringer Ingelheim bails on biosimilars ex-U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer withdraws European marketing application for Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “AbbVie Stock Could Become a New Happy Pill for Investors – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Pharma Stocks That Could Cure Ailing Portfolios in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (ABBV) Phase 3 Trial of Rova-T Halted After Shorter Overall Survival – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 2.84 million shares. Invesco owns 2.14M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The New York-based Alleghany De has invested 1.76% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc owns 2,229 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 74,378 were reported by Badgley Phelps & Bell. Agf Invs America holds 4.67% or 55,023 shares. Moors Cabot has invested 0.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Heritage Wealth has 1,184 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2.09 million shares. Exchange Capital Management Incorporated invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Blackrock invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bridges Investment Management Incorporated reported 46,050 shares stake. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp has 2.46% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1.33 million shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Crestwood Advsrs Gru Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Another recent and important Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Achaogen (AKAO), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Report FDA Clearance and Launch of QMS Plazomicin Immunoassay – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 22 with “Overweight”. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Jefferies. BTIG Research reinitiated Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Friday, July 22. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $180 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 11 with “Overweight”. On Friday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 26. Goldman Sachs upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Tuesday, December 8 to “Americas Conviction Buy List” rating.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $39.04 million activity. CASPER MARC N sold $31.07M worth of stock. $4.26 million worth of stock was sold by Herrema Gregory J. on Thursday, November 29. 9,500 shares valued at $2.29M were sold by Williamson Stephen on Friday, December 7.