West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 114,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 614,798 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.96 million, down from 729,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 259,781 shares traded or 73.17% up from the average. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 24.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 19.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.26 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.96. About 1.50M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.18% more from 10.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0% or 16,490 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 423,410 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 757,381 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Shikiar Asset Management invested 0.56% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.03% or 1.43 million shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Llc owns 47,364 shares. 717,358 were reported by Fiera. Globeflex Capital LP has 87,342 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). 976,469 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 67,000 shares. Citigroup invested in 17,776 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.07% stake.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $422.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 965,523 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $21.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 39,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Since June 19, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.66 million activity.

Analysts await THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. TCRD’s profit will be $8.82M for 5.82 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by THL Credit, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “THL Credit Names Managing Director Brian Murphy Head of Capital Markets – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oil-Exposed BDCs Continue To Rally But Still Yield 9% To 11% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “High-Yield BDC Sector Return And Expense Ratios – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “THL Credit Bolsters Direct Lending Team Nasdaq:TCRD – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “THL Credit Announces Kevin Burke as Senior Advisor – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2017.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources: A Minor Setback – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “This Energy Stock’s Bold Claim Shows It’s Ready to Dominate Its Industry – Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) – Recapping The Top Ratings Changes Of Q4 – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural +7% after forecasting strong free cash flow in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold PXD shares while 183 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 143.93 million shares or 2.83% less from 148.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Intl Invsts accumulated 4.50 million shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.05% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. Amer reported 66,513 shares. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,584 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 2.19% or 70,709 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd has invested 0.46% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,300 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.96 million shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0% or 7,074 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ameriprise Fincl owns 1.62 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Qs Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 18,142 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 151 shares. Jcic Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 20,000 shares to 945,000 shares, valued at $40.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hld (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Ddr Corp.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 70.49% or $0.86 from last year’s $1.22 per share. PXD’s profit will be $354.56 million for 15.86 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

