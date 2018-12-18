Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technolog (CHKP) by 84.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 91,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.04 million, down from 108,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Check Point Software Technolog for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $104.55. About 731,735 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 6,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,862 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.24M, down from 56,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 18.52M shares traded or 36.03% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $232.76M for 17.54 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Beyond CASB Power: Check Point Announces General Availability for CloudGuard SaaS – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “November 2018’s Most Wanted Malware: the Thanksgiving Day Botnet Emerges – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Check Point’s Market Share Is Slipping – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – EFAV, RYAAY, CHKP, NXPI – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 28 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. had 92 analyst reports since September 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, January 6 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, May 29, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 14. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 27 by Citigroup. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, June 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, September 10 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CHKP in report on Wednesday, November 1 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) rating on Thursday, July 20. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $11500 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CHKP in report on Wednesday, January 31 with “Hold” rating. Bernstein initiated the shares of CHKP in report on Friday, March 11 with “Underperform” rating.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $604.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp Ord (NASDAQ:SINA) by 11,624 shares to 35,119 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solution (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Geely Automobile Hldgs Ltd Adr.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $249.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 61,609 shares to 114,127 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $104 highest and $20 lowest target. $81.39’s average target is 13.04% above currents $72 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 6 by TD Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Jefferies. Cowen & Co maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Tuesday, September 19. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 2. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, January 19. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Tuesday, November 21. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 11 to “Market Perform”. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Conviction Buy” rating and $91 target in Friday, March 18 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0.85% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 66 are held by Advent Cap Mngmt De. Aristotle Limited Liability Company invested in 49,938 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership has 1,391 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 3,100 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 43,270 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 295,472 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated owns 36,037 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha owns 276,711 shares. Sit Inv Assocs Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 13,360 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 864 shares. Moreover, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc has 0.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lsv Asset Management owns 9.53M shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. Shares for $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A. $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. Shares for $619,861 were sold by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28. On Wednesday, September 19 the insider Corson Bradley W sold $1.26 million. Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of stock or 9,522 shares. Another trade for 15,850 shares valued at $1.22M was made by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11.