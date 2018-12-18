Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS) by 14.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 33,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,404 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.95 million, down from 222,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 612,723 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 27.76% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M

Bonness Enterprises Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 36.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33 million, down from 40,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 26.81 million shares traded or 32.12% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $13.56 million activity. $77,577 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by Doyle James Edward. The insider Carey Thomas D. sold 3,427 shares worth $201,713. LIDGARD GRAHAM PETER sold $5.71M worth of stock. 2,847 Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares with value of $167,574 were sold by Zanotti Katherine S. The insider Fallon John A. sold 2,373 shares worth $139,675. $184,730 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by WYZGA MICHAEL S on Tuesday, August 28.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $560.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL) by 52,404 shares to 278,546 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 73,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Among 19 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. EXACT Sciences had 91 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Lake Street on Tuesday, November 24. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird downgraded Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Monday, November 13 to “Neutral” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 23 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 31 by Leerink Swann. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 6 by TH Capital. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 27. As per Tuesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.50 earnings per share, down 177.78% or $0.32 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EXAS shares while 88 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 106.63 million shares or 6.22% more from 100.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management holds 0% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Llp reported 334,973 shares. Lincoln National invested in 7,108 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Landscape Cap Lc has 0.1% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Winch Advisory Ltd holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 0% or 31 shares. Sit Inv Associates reported 34,850 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 12,954 were accumulated by Verition Fund Management Llc. Rock Springs Mgmt Lp stated it has 385,000 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.13% or 78,340 shares. Hodges reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 241,761 shares. Invesco Limited reported 661,662 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gardner Russo Gardner Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,000 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP invested in 7.78 million shares or 1.31% of the stock. Kistler accumulated 0.15% or 7,210 shares. Edmp stated it has 2.61% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Synovus Financial holds 196,253 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. British Columbia Management reported 1.11M shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Private Wealth Advisors Inc reported 31,983 shares. Moreover, Veritas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 3.27% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Prtn has invested 0.34% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 145,557 shares. Moreover, Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 64,878 shares. American Assets Management Lc owns 0.62% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 72,600 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.81% or 126,151 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.36% or 508,249 shares.

Bonness Enterprises Inc, which manages about $152.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,800 shares to 230,378 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, December 15 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 17 by Wunderlich. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, December 16. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 18. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 15 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $49 target in Monday, May 29 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57.0 target in Monday, October 23 report. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Evercore. The company was maintained on Friday, August 25 by Jefferies. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Friday, October 26 report.

