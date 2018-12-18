Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 9.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 149,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $81.98 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 29.69M shares traded or 21.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 26.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 4,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.09 million, down from 15,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.66. About 1.10 million shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has declined 1.10% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 10 analysts covering Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synopsys Inc. had 35 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, November 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 6. As per Thursday, December 1, the company rating was maintained by Needham. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of SNPS in report on Tuesday, October 23 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 18 by Needham. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SNPS in report on Thursday, May 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Thursday, August 18 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 9 by Benchmark. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Benchmark upgraded Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) on Thursday, December 6 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 23 investors sold SNPS shares while 175 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 128.39 million shares or 0.18% less from 128.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.18% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Natl Pension Service holds 0.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 180,980 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 100 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% stake. Ami Asset Management Corporation reported 233,095 shares. Intact Inv Management Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 26,000 shares. Colorado-based Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Colony Gp Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,547 shares. Atria Limited Liability has 9,834 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.43 million shares. Polar Llp reported 65,101 shares.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 2.71M shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $82.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Mortgage Management (NYSE:NLY) by 1.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. 20,000 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares with value of $1.78M were sold by Logan Joseph W. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.02 million was sold by RUNKEL JOHN F JR. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $4.47M was made by DE GEUS AART on Friday, December 7.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $28.93 million activity. 28,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $1.36M were sold by Tan Irving. WEST STEVEN M had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.20M. 63,050 shares were sold by Goeckeler David, worth $3.00M on Tuesday, September 18. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28M on Monday, September 17. The insider Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.30M. 33,950 shares valued at $1.52M were sold by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38.0 target in Friday, November 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Monday, November 27. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, May 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Jefferies. Nomura downgraded the shares of CSCO in report on Friday, December 14 to “Neutral” rating. Oppenheimer upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $3600 target in Wednesday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Zacks given on Tuesday, August 4.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 40,400 shares to 432,108 shares, valued at $36.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,970 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 138,484 were reported by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc. Horizon Kinetics Limited Co accumulated 52,930 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Brookstone accumulated 21,485 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Personal Financial owns 105,693 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Stanley stated it has 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 76,249 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt holds 0.28% or 39,974 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division owns 135,962 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability stated it has 96 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 2.78 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Page Arthur B reported 8,920 shares. Pension Serv holds 0.83% or 4.21 million shares. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 1,460 shares.