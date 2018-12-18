Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 78.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.35M, up from 4,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 1.27 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 4.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 6,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,733 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.95 million, down from 144,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $225.16. About 431,693 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Tuesday, July 18. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $21300 target. As per Friday, September 22, the company rating was initiated by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 30. Morgan Stanley maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Wednesday, February 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Monday, August 10 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 9. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, January 5 to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, September 23 to “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 22.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWO) by 3,329 shares to 10,908 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 14,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 2.77M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.03% or 70,752 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 20,200 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,571 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Savant Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 2,572 shares. Oakworth holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,604 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Llc invested in 0.79% or 554,644 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management has 2,607 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Inv Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp has 14,726 shares. 371 were reported by Capital Limited Limited. Foyston Gordon And Payne accumulated 6,300 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 585 shares. Greenleaf owns 2,006 shares. Cypress Asset Tx holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,710 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $18.75 million activity. $1.28 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares were sold by Polen Thomas E Jr. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider FORLENZA VINCENT A sold $3.18M. Bodner Charles R also sold $511,328 worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares. RING TIMOTHY M sold 42,000 shares worth $9.96M. Another trade for 5,189 shares valued at $1.26 million was made by Lim James C on Thursday, November 8. $1.07 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by Mas Ribo Alberto on Wednesday, November 14.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.76 million for 21.16 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 44 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 40 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 194 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, July 18. Drexel Hamilton initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 5 report. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, August 10 by CLSA. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, February 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180.0 target in Friday, October 20 report. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy” on Tuesday, December 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 29. Citigroup maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Thursday, April 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, January 7 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold PXD shares while 183 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 143.93 million shares or 2.83% less from 148.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 1,737 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1.96 million shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Commerce invested in 18,882 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 180,682 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 148 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.42 million shares. 84,882 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Limited Liability. Baupost Gp Ltd Com Ma has 4.00M shares. Homrich Berg reported 3,320 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Laurel Grove Capital Lc invested 0.26% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nuwave Inv Ltd Com accumulated 21 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 95 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) reported 0.53% stake. 87,700 were reported by Franklin Resource Inc. Birinyi Assocs has 13,350 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,986 shares to 5,914 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 92,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,356 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).