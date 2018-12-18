Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 4.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 6,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 160,013 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.71 million, down from 166,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $109.9. About 3.49M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M

South State Corp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 3.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 4,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,374 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.84 million, down from 138,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 1.23M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold SYY shares while 360 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 398.07 million shares or 2.25% less from 407.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fairview Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3.19% stake. First Comml Bank reported 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Tompkins Fincl invested in 1,876 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Lc accumulated 4,050 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Inc Adv holds 0.46% or 27,330 shares in its portfolio. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 2.96% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Putnam Invs Lc reported 565,987 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 266 shares. Janney Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 219,189 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Art Ltd Liability Company invested 0.18% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Clarkston Prtnrs holds 1.64% or 613,480 shares in its portfolio. Argent Com holds 0.07% or 8,376 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Aviva Public Ltd Co has 231,535 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 0.24% or 7,775 shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $1.24 billion activity. TILGHMAN RICHARD G also sold $368,550 worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares. On Monday, September 10 Frank Joshua D. sold $158.24M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 2.12M shares. Grade Joel T. sold $1.19M worth of stock. 9,147 shares were sold by Todd Brian R, worth $675,232.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 37,073 shares to 92,111 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 13,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. SYY’s profit will be $389.84M for 21.41 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.58% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 16.55 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. IGER ROBERT A sold 47,733 shares worth $5.73M. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 140,638 shares worth $15.05M. 29,192 shares were sold by Parker Mary Jayne, worth $3.44 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Afam Cap Inc invested in 1.7% or 104,576 shares. Frontier Management stated it has 5,018 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Grimes & stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Round Table Services Limited Co reported 1,916 shares stake. Convergence Invest Prns holds 0.48% or 20,210 shares. Orca Invest Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 4,218 shares. 31,599 were accumulated by Essex Fin Ser. Summit Financial Strategies invested in 2,202 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 1.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wright Ser has 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davis accumulated 56,267 shares or 3.72% of the stock. King Wealth has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horrell Capital Mngmt Inc holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com reported 9.03M shares. Cidel Asset accumulated 4,734 shares.