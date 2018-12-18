Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Cl (LGND) stake by 36.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 2,493 shares as Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Cl (LGND)’s stock declined 42.02%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 4,378 shares with $1.20 million value, down from 6,871 last quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Cl now has $2.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 234,075 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has risen 12.91% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH; 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) stake by 16.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 38,830 shares as Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK)’s stock declined 12.92%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 192,016 shares with $1.84M value, down from 230,846 last quarter. Bancorp Inc Del now has $460.04M valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 92,817 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 9.22% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. LGND’s profit will be $21.04M for 33.70 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $49.00 million activity. Sabba Stephen L also sold $1.28M worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares. Aryeh Jason also sold $6.76M worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares. Berkman Charles S also sold $4.95 million worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares. KOZARICH JOHN W sold $518,699 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Monday, July 2. On Thursday, August 16 Patel Sunil sold $10.15M worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 42,287 shares. On Thursday, August 16 the insider HIGGINS JOHN L sold $8.35M. 12,000 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares with value of $3.06 million were sold by FOEHR MATTHEW W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 18 investors sold LGND shares while 139 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 22.12 million shares or 3.80% less from 22.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&T Bancorp owns 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 996 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 7,113 shares. D E Shaw & Com holds 30,857 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 227,691 shares. Janney Limited Liability Company has 30,041 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.1% or 16,680 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 190 shares. Cardinal Cap Limited Liability Corp Ct holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 336,008 shares. California-based Lpl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 12,457 shares. Schwab Charles Investment reported 172,822 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hartford Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Dubuque Bancorp Tru Com invested in 305 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bogle Investment LP De accumulated 59,920 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Roth Capital.

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.1 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $10.16M for 11.32 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

