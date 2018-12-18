Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 10.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 2,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,964 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.96M, down from 28,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 2.28 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 57,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $259.54M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 12.88 million shares traded or 49.96% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. $124,826 worth of stock was bought by De Lange Bob on Friday, October 26.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, up 37.96% or $0.82 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.76B for 10.62 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.82 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

