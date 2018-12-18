EVOTEC AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY FEDER (OTCMKTS:EVOTF) had a decrease of 2.41% in short interest. EVOTF’s SI was 2.48 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.41% from 2.54 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 24816 days are for EVOTEC AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY FEDER (OTCMKTS:EVOTF)’s short sellers to cover EVOTF’s short positions. It closed at $23.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Idacorp Inc (IDA) stake by 234.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc acquired 3,118 shares as Idacorp Inc (IDA)’s stock rose 0.38%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 4,447 shares with $441,000 value, up from 1,329 last quarter. Idacorp Inc now has $4.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $97.88. About 68,563 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 3.29% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Universal Logistics Hldgs In (NASDAQ:UACL) stake by 18,746 shares to 1,479 valued at $55,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IYJ) stake by 2,489 shares and now owns 7,595 shares. Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) was reduced too.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9,941 activity. Park Tessia also sold $9,941 worth of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 21 investors sold IDA shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.96 million shares or 1.06% more from 37.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,159 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Limited Company. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 114,278 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt reported 2,171 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt holds 10,035 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 16,281 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 5,475 shares. Moreover, Hightower Ltd has 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.03% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) or 6,800 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Co has 0.07% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 19,498 shares. Westwood Gru has 0.32% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 372,830 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).