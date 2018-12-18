Towerview Llc increased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 21.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.91M, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 311,514 shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 3.88% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 22/03/2018 – Tax Benefit Boosts Lands’ End’s Bottom Line; 28/03/2018 – Lands’ End Announces Participation In The 4th Annual Cowen Future Of The Consumer Conference; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q EPS $1.24; 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 06/04/2018 – Lands’ End Execs Rewarded as Turnaround Progresses; 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End Celebrates The 5th Anniversary of Its UPF 50 Swim Tee; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at Kildeer Store; 03/05/2018 – Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands’ End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at KiIdeer Store; 08/03/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – Firefighters on the scene of a blaze in the Whitewater area at Kannah Creek & Lands End Roads. At

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) by 40.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 137,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 473,183 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.66 million, up from 335,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 2.65M shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 1.83% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold ACHC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 102.30 million shares or 6.45% less from 109.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. C Ww Wide Gp Hldgs A S stated it has 72,767 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,062 shares. Hhr Asset Management Limited Co has 753,836 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 0.4% or 11,000 shares. Strs Ohio reported 8,751 shares stake. Parkside Commercial Bank holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 1.13M shares. The New York-based Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Levin Cap Strategies Lp has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 152,573 shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed Financial reported 0.08% stake. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.25 million activity.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 4,782 shares to 14,880 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc Com (NYSE:EPAM) by 24,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,732 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Among 17 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Acadia Healthcare had 57 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of ACHC in report on Wednesday, October 25 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Thursday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, February 1. RBC Capital Markets maintained Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) rating on Monday, July 31. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $6100 target. The rating was initiated by Leerink Swann with “Outperform” on Tuesday, September 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, October 2. As per Tuesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60.0 target in Wednesday, October 11 report. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, December 13 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acadia Healthcare: Questioning The Reality Behind A Possible Private Equity Deal With KKR – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG TGTX ALNY ACHC JT HON DY ALGN RYAAY MGI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on November 23, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Nashville hospital company prepares to go public on the NYSE – Nashville Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Acadia to owe Jacobs more than $10 million following ouster – Nashville Business Journal” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Down 15.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Towerview Llc, which manages about $204.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp Com (NYSE:BRT) by 161,100 shares to 248,900 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 2 analysts covering Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lands’ End had 2 analyst reports since September 26, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by CL King on Monday, September 26 to “Neutral”.