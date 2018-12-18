Tremblant Capital Group Has Cut Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering Viacom Inc. (VIAB)

Tremblant Capital Group decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 59.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tremblant Capital Group sold 15,993 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock declined 12.19%. The Tremblant Capital Group holds 10,731 shares with $3.03M value, down from 26,724 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $14.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $239.73. About 708,494 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 13.32% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

Among 9 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Viacom Inc had 11 analyst reports since June 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Monday, October 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 21. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, July 31. Imperial Capital upgraded the shares of VIAB in report on Tuesday, October 23 to “In-Line” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, September 20. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, November 5. See Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) latest ratings:

Tremblant Capital Group increased Spotify Technology S A stake by 160,744 shares to 673,740 valued at $121.83 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 143,353 shares and now owns 1.38 million shares. Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was raised too.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $21.15 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $552,383 were sold by Nagler Lorna on Thursday, September 6. 36,794 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares with value of $10.51 million were sold by Eck Dennis K. $36,313 worth of stock was sold by Halligan Catherine Ann on Monday, September 17.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.15 billion. The firm creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It has a 6.41 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 3.15 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 0.84% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 01/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs discuss potential merger; 08/03/2018 – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “Ru-Veals” Guest Judges for Highly Anticipated Season 10 Premiering Thursday, March 22 at 8:00 PM; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – “COMPANY BELIEVES THAT WRITTEN CONSENTS DELIVERED BY NAI PURPORTING TO AMEND COMPANY’S BYLAWS ARE NEITHER VALID NOR EFFECTIVE”; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: SVOD PARTNERS INTERESTED IN REBOOTS OF OLD SHOWS; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Shari Redstone in bid to stop Viacom merger; 17/04/2018 – On the Heels of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter of Growth the 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return to NYC and Air Live from Radio; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 14/05/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Weekly News Roundup | Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal –; 17/04/2018 – On the Heels of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter of Growth the 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return to NYC and Air Live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20