Tripio (TRIO) plunges -7.07% on December 17-18

Tripio (TRIO) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0002060178 or -7.07% trading at $0.0027090378. According to Crypto Analysts, Tripio (TRIO) eyes $0.00297994158 target on the road to $0.00652413430492613. TRIO last traded at OKEX exchange. It had high of $0.0029603025 and low of $0.0026426115 for December 17-18. The open was $0.0029150556.

Tripio (TRIO) is down -31.35% in the last 30 days from $0.003946 per coin. Its up 21.37% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.002232 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago TRIO traded at $0.01845. TRIO has 5.00 billion coins mined giving it $13.55M market cap. Tripio maximum coins available are 5.00 billion. TRIO uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 14/04/2018.

Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not.

The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network.