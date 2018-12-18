Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) by 95.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.73% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.77 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Clorox Company Clx Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $155.48. About 931,744 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 12.45% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2930.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 79,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,069 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.71 million, up from 2,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 38.54M shares traded or 18.24% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Weâ€™re Already in a Bear Market – Investorplace.com” on November 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pro: Consumer Goods Stocks Surging In ‘Clear Change’ In Market Leadership – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018, Zacks.com published: “UL vs. CLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Itâ€™s Too Late to Sell Alphabet Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox shuffles leaders as COO resigns post – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int (NYSE:PM) by 46,000 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $174.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $51.04 million activity. $3.00 million worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) was sold by GARNER DENISE. Laszlo Matthew T sold $2.17M worth of stock. Shares for $1.86 million were sold by STEIN LAURA. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Costello Michael R. sold $1.10 million. Baker Jeff had sold 3,694 shares worth $600,487. Balousek Jon M had sold 3,354 shares worth $485,409.

Among 18 analysts covering The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. The Clorox Company had 71 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Argus Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 30. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Tuesday, November 3 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 5 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $130 target in Thursday, May 3 report. Jefferies maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Thursday, August 3. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $13600 target. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 13 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CLX shares while 270 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 95.79 million shares or 1.06% less from 96.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wesbanco Natl Bank reported 6,993 shares. Park Oh holds 4,687 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 250 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,920 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt has 16,489 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 5,561 shares. Homrich & Berg owns 9,189 shares. Fil Ltd owns 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 140,329 shares. Bragg Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,550 shares. U S Invsts Inc reported 1,781 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability has 42,813 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Inc Ltd Com holds 0.21% or 2,879 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Baxter Bros holds 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 1,333 shares. First Manhattan invested in 17,407 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $432.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 2,182 shares to 357 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 64,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,127 shares, and cut its stake in Lp Enterprise Patnr (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Communications Lp accumulated 0% or 497 shares. Idaho-based Caprock Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Manhattan accumulated 2,800 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt invested 0.23% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 50,360 were reported by Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj. Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 24,049 were accumulated by Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Rocky Mountain Advisers reported 117 shares. Next Group Inc Inc holds 0.07% or 3,494 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt reported 419,795 shares. Twin Tree LP invested in 368,876 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.45% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 29,349 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 27,763 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 4 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 1.18 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron Technology Inc. (MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Presents At Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: Time To Hop On Board – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Trends to Play in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Week’s Top Tech Earnings and Today’s Trending Stocks: PTI & NBEV – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron: The Bright Light That Blinded The Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.