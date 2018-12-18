Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Truecar Inc (TRUE) by 463.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 348,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 423,468 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.97M, up from 75,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Truecar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 313,364 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 17.22% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Rev $81.1M; 09/05/2018 – TrueCar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar, Inc; 23/05/2018 – TrueCar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018 (TRUE); 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar,; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR SEES 2Q REV. $87M TO $89M, EST. $90.1M; 22/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 70.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 433,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.15M, up from 612,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 591,371 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive

Among 18 analysts covering TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE), 9 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TrueCar had 46 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, February 19. Craig Hallum upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $14 target in Friday, November 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 15. The stock of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 22. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Tuesday, August 30. As per Friday, July 24, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 7 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Xerox (XRX) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AT&T fails to grasp the true value of â€œFriendsâ€ – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “URI or SSD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Target A Value Or A Trap? – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “TrueCar (TRUE) Buys DealerScience – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Extended Stay America had 42 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of STAY in report on Monday, November 13 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 13 by J.P. Morgan. M Partners upgraded Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Monday, December 5 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, September 26, the company rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs. Bank of America maintained the shares of STAY in report on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Thursday, January 14. The stock of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 17. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, December 13. Jefferies initiated the shares of STAY in report on Thursday, May 31 with “Buy” rating.

