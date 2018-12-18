Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) by 217.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 270,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.80% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 394,143 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.37 million, up from 123,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Barrick Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 21.34 million shares traded or 12.77% up from the average. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) has risen 1.32% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ABX News: 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD – INCREASING FOCUS ON ORGANIC GROWTH IN NEVADA AND THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Barrick Gold Joint Venture Converts Pueblo Viejo Power Plant to Run on Natural Gas; 13/05/2018 – GLENCORE & BARRICK EXPECT TO GET PROSPECTING LICENSE; 14/05/2018 – Barrick Announces Conversion of Pueblo Viejo Power Plant to Natural Gas; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 19/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of María lgnacia Benítez as Independent Director; 16/05/2018 – Barrick Invests US$38 M to Purchase 19.9% Interest at C$1.06 Per Shr; 29/05/2018 – BARRICK IS LOOKING AT OPTIONS TO EXTEND MINE LIFE IN PERU; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy U.S. Steel, Sell Barrick Gold in Materials: 13F; 09/05/2018 – BARRICK INVESTS IN MIDAS GOLD TO ADVANCE STIBNITE GOLD PROJECT

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Partnership Shares (EPD) by 5.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 16,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 271,564 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.80 million, down from 288,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Partnership Shares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 5.58M shares traded or 8.10% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.09B for 12.35 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33 million and $168.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp Partnership Shares (NYSE:PAA) by 21,993 shares to 248,964 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 29 analysts covering Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Enterprise Products Partners LP had 74 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by JonesTrading. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. Mizuho initiated the shares of EPD in report on Friday, September 30 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of EPD in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 31, the company rating was initiated by Mitsubishi UFG. As per Monday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, August 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 24. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 27 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, October 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 40 investors sold EPD shares while 264 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 754.87 million shares or 0.52% more from 750.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bollard Llc reported 1.52M shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Moreover, Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.5% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 67,756 shares. Toth Advisory accumulated 6,740 shares. Castleark Ltd accumulated 539,420 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,935 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc holds 24,654 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Lehman Res Incorporated has 90,540 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 8.01% stake. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 211,422 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 81,467 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 14.25 million shares. Renaissance Tech Lc invested in 1.09 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields Ltd holds 0.02% or 15,738 shares. Garrison Bradford & Associate holds 3.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 131,536 shares.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $311,546 activity. FOWLER W RANDALL bought $261,900 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Tuesday, November 13. The insider TEAGUE AJ bought $99,929.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $850.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 52,477 shares to 30,274 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 60,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,450 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

