Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 8,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,299 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89 million, down from 43,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 16.88M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (TTMI) by 26.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 132,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 630,587 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.03 million, up from 497,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ttm Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 1.10M shares traded or 0.28% up from the average. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 34.06% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q REV. $700M TO $750.0M, EST. $652.2M; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q EPS 9c; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies Expects This Transaction to Be Immediately Accretive to non-GAAP Earnings; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.6% of TTM Tech; 23/03/2018 TTM Tech Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 34C TO 40C, EST. 33C; 11/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 40c; 21/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TTM Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 32% to 18 Days

Among 7 analysts covering TTM Tech (NASDAQ:TTMI), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. TTM Tech had 24 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 17 by JP Morgan. The stock of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, September 4 by TheStreet. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, August 25 report. On Monday, August 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The rating was initiated by SunTrust on Thursday, December 14 with “Buy”. Needham upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $22 target in Monday, August 7 report. The stock of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. Needham maintained the shares of TTMI in report on Thursday, October 27 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $441,098 activity. On Monday, June 25 the insider SANCHEZ TONY sold $13,577. 5,095 shares were bought by FRANKLIN PHILIP G, worth $59,911. Another trade for 779 shares valued at $14,332 was made by Titterton Philip on Monday, June 25. Pereira Jon also sold $30,793 worth of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) on Monday, June 25. On Monday, August 6 Hardwick William Kent sold $58,901 worth of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) or 3,115 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 18 investors sold TTMI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 113.53 million shares or 5.57% more from 107.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 34,996 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.12% or 131,840 shares. Willingdon Wealth has 285 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Co has 50,372 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0.01% or 315,506 shares in its portfolio. 198,821 are held by Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Llc. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 1.27M shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Investment Lc has 0.03% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 26,914 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). 10,000 are owned by Campbell & Com Inv Adviser Limited Liability. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 104,400 shares. 855,855 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Management.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 14,248 shares to 205,716 shares, valued at $18.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,610 shares, and cut its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES).

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Bank of America. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 3. As per Tuesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Monday, January 22. As per Wednesday, December 12, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Tuesday, April 24. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $5600 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 24. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Villere St Denis J & has 0.54% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New England Private Wealth Limited Com invested in 15,514 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Union Bankshares Corp owns 124,133 shares. Adirondack Tru Com stated it has 36,266 shares. 1832 Asset LP has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,503 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hengehold Mgmt Ltd invested 0.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Institute For Wealth Mgmt holds 33,541 shares. Massachusetts-based Grimes And Inc has invested 0.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Company has 0.69% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.26M shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $344.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eafe (HEFA) by 10,756 shares to 263,782 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).