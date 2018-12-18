Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) stake by 35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 1.16 million shares as Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 2.15M shares with $54.25 million value, down from 3.31M last quarter. Netscout Systems Inc now has $1.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 262,478 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 9.13% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 22/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Telefonica Certifies NETSCOUT for UNICA SDN/NFV Architecture; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in NetScout; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Short and Long-Term Marketable Securities Were $447.8M at March 31; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian Network Information Centre Selects NETSCOUT; 10/04/2018 – NetScout Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 07/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED ALFRED GRASSO, AS A CLASS l DIRECTOR, AND SUSAN L. SPRADLEY, AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q Rev $235.2M

CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) investors sentiment is 0.87 in Q3 2018. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio is without change, as only 26 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 30 cut down and sold their stock positions in CNB Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 6.50 million shares, down from 6.62 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding CNB Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 24 Increased: 20 New Position: 6.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 14,300 shares to 1.58M valued at $89.96M in 2018Q3. It also upped Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) stake by 942,481 shares and now owns 4.14M shares. Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) was raised too.

Analysts await NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.59 per share. NTCT’s profit will be $22.54M for 21.85 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by NetScout Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 314.29% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.10 million activity. DOWNING JOHN had sold 3,000 shares worth $83,620. 26,466 shares were sold by MULLARKEY VINCENT J, worth $656,190 on Friday, September 7. On Tuesday, November 6 the insider SZABADOS MICHAEL sold $166,791. $44,853 worth of stock was sold by HADZIMA JOSEPH G JR on Tuesday, November 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 24 investors sold NTCT shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 77.81 million shares or 8.58% less from 85.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.01% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) holds 0.11% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 18,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 2.28 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 348,928 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) or 860 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0.02% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). 118 were reported by Huntington Bank & Trust. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 2,290 shares. 327,521 are owned by Principal Grp. Yorktown Mgmt And Research invested in 0.09% or 12,100 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Management has invested 4.24% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Spark Inv Limited Com stated it has 78,600 shares. 12,206 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation for 407,771 shares. Emerald Advisers Inc Pa owns 388,558 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 0.21% invested in the company for 97,526 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.2% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 37,568 shares.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for CNB Bank that provides various banking services and products for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company has market cap of $371.28 million. The companyÂ’s principal services and products comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It has a 13.15 P/E ratio. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $110,706 activity.

