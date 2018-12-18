Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 96.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 2,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,192 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.54M, up from 2,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $314.26. About 457,219 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 50.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (Call) (FOXA) by 116.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 2.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.16 million, up from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 2.05 million shares traded. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 03/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC- STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING REVISED REMEDIES TO SAFEGUARD INDEPENDENCE OF SKY; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Remains Commited to Offer for Sky; 28/03/2018 – FOX News Channel Signs Jeff Paul as West Coast Correspondent; 23/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Cricket-India’s Hotstar sets new benchmark with IPL streaming record; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey W. Ubben Steps Down from 21st Century Fox’s Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.88M shares to 70,358 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 347,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,896 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWW).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,129 shares to 55,191 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,466 shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).

