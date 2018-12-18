Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) by 22.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 55,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 191,403 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.41 million, down from 246,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 4.11 million shares traded or 47.69% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 6.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 87.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 949,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,196 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.80 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 9.59 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has risen 22.93% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 05/04/2018 – EGALET – LAWSUIT FILED FOR TEVA’S INFRINGEMENT OF A PATENT FOR ARYMO ER LISTED IN APPROVED DRUG PRODUCTS WITH THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENCE EVALUATIONS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI(R) in the United States; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE TEVA STAKE UP 115% TO 40.5M ADRS AS OF 1Q; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q EPS $1.03; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; BOOSTS 2018 VIEW; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 41.76% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.10 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering Teva Pharma (NYSE:TEVA), 8 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $14.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT) by 187,400 shares to 492,900 shares, valued at $75.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X) by 505,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Micron Technology, Fortive and Morgan Stanley – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Teva’s generic EpiPen hits the market in limited doses – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Value Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Celltrion and Teva Announce FDA Approval of HERZUMA® (trastuzumab-pkrb), a Biosimilar to HERCEPTIN®, for the Treatment of HER2-Overexpressing Breast Cancer for Certain Indications – Business Wire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva down 3% premarket on expanded investigation into generic drug price fixing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 9.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.61 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $200.95M for 6.90 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive.

