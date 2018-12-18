Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 54.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 30,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,817 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.31 million, down from 54,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.41. About 786,990 shares traded or 10.29% up from the average. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 49.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) by 38.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc analyzed 991,543 shares as the company's stock declined 17.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.62M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.19 million, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 349,650 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has risen 31.32% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.15 per share. WAIR’s profit will be $16.94 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $948.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) by 64,300 shares to 392,830 shares, valued at $26.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 21,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold WAIR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 89.63 million shares or 0.52% more from 89.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 12,321 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,845 shares. Cna Finance reported 62,470 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Llc accumulated 72,091 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 4.91 million shares. 10,902 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 2.52M shares. Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 1.46M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Lc reported 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Eqis Capital accumulated 42,434 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Schwab Charles Inv holds 420,349 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 51,868 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Lc accumulated 19,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $396,630 activity. $291,775 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) was bought by Wilson Harry James. Yassini-Fard Rouzbeh also bought $151,141 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Wednesday, November 28. MANZO ROBERT also bought $152,363 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares. $634,050 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares were sold by Lawande Sachin. 2,000 shares were bought by TREADWELL DAVID L, worth $149,944.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 32.93% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.64 per share. VC’s profit will be $31.79M for 13.73 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $611.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standex International Corp (NYSE:SXI) by 10,553 shares to 103,133 shares, valued at $10.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 16,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corporation Class A.