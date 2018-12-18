Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 20.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 5,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,827 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.03M, down from 24,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 1.44M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 20.73% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 99.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 51,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13,000, down from 51,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $52.84. About 2.04 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has declined 33.10% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 42 investors sold LYB shares while 254 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 268.84 million shares or 2.45% less from 275.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capstone Investment Limited Liability Com invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa invested 0.35% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company accumulated 31,635 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 45,690 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 114,353 shares. Artemis Management Llp reported 82,636 shares. James Rech accumulated 20,360 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Natl Bank accumulated 27,510 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Company Limited Company has 3,424 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bancorporation reported 0.02% stake. Bluecrest Capital Management reported 5,706 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.58% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 54,217 shares. Millennium Limited Company holds 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 852,137 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv invested 0.36% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $483.83 million activity. Buchanan Robin W.T. had bought 5,000 shares worth $443,150.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.35 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.73 per share. LYB’s profit will be $901.66 million for 8.84 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.96 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.61% negative EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $445.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,046 shares to 17,673 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Among 27 analysts covering LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. LyondellBasell had 97 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $90 target in Thursday, December 29 report. The rating was maintained by Alembic on Monday, May 7 with “Buy”. On Monday, February 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, June 27. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, April 5. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, November 20. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 3 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 10 report. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 16 report. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 5 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold TSN shares while 208 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 242.60 million shares or 3.53% less from 251.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 9,414 shares. Invest Advisors reported 1.25% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 544,440 shares. Harvest Cap Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.51% or 75,000 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd accumulated 31,700 shares. Polaris Cap Management Limited Company has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Busey Trust holds 0.47% or 84,615 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc reported 469,222 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 1.11M shares. Sei Investments Communications holds 593,835 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 7,847 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Com holds 75,207 shares. Lumbard & Kellner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 43,260 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 0.05% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 43,035 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 22,425 shares.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $598.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4,000 shares to 4,198 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 54,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Since June 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $400,107 activity. $1.39M worth of stock was sold by Hayes Thomas P on Tuesday, June 19. Another trade for 19,258 shares valued at $1.33M was made by Grimes Sally on Tuesday, June 19. White Noel W had sold 9,012 shares worth $620,476 on Tuesday, June 19.

Among 20 analysts covering Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Tyson Foods Inc. had 71 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $51 target in Friday, October 9 report. As per Friday, December 2, the company rating was initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, February 9 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 16 by Jefferies. The stock has “Sell” rating by Pivotal Research on Monday, August 7. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 8. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 29 report. As per Thursday, August 6, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks.