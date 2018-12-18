FRESNILLO PLC LONDON ORDINARY SHARES UN (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had an increase of 311.74% in short interest. FNLPF’s SI was 2.50 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 311.74% from 607,500 shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 343 days are for FRESNILLO PLC LONDON ORDINARY SHARES UN (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)’s short sellers to cover FNLPF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 1,108 shares traded. Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.98M for 14.26 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It owns, manages, and leases properties to investment-grade tenants on long-term leases. It has a 27.94 P/E ratio. The firm invests in the public equity and real estate markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.40 million shares or 0.17% less from 52.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE:MNR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Monmouth Real Estate has $18.5 highest and $17 lowest target. $18’s average target is 31.48% above currents $13.69 stock price. Monmouth Real Estate had 3 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital upgraded the shares of MNR in report on Tuesday, October 9 to “Buy” rating.

The insider of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Umh Properties – Inc. made a purchase of 11,958 shares of the New Jersey-based company based on the average price of $13.7 per each share. The insider shares are worth $164,004 U.S. Dollars. Umh Properties – Inc. now holds 2.44 million shares of the Firm. Dated 18/12/2018, this unexpected trade by Umh Properties – Inc. was disclosed in a form that was filed with the Washington-based SEC. It is available for free here.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 18 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $41,369 activity. Nagelberg Allison also bought $9,997 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Friday, November 30. LANDY MICHAEL P had bought 122 shares worth $2,000 on Monday, September 17. LANDY EUGENE W sold 8,000 shares worth $134,720. On Monday, July 16 Miller Kevin S. bought $996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 62 shares. HERSTIK NEAL bought $9,993 worth of stock. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. also bought $154,000 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. Haimm Brian bought 1,000 shares worth $13,720.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals primarily in Mexico. The company has market cap of $7.80 billion. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It has a 15.98 P/E ratio. The company's primary operating mines include Fresnillo, Saucito, CiÃ©nega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San JuliÃ¡n; development projects comprise San JuliÃ¡n, Pyrites Plant, and second line of DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

