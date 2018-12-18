Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 7,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 153,328 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.72 million, down from 160,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $65.22. About 5.53 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS TO USE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO ACCELERATE SHR BUYBACKS; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 78.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 10,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,761 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $414,000, down from 12,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 5.92 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.12% or 110,449 shares. White Elm Ltd Llc has invested 6.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 17,100 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.97% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd has 0.39% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.62 million shares. Baxter Bros Inc stated it has 146,674 shares. Federated Pa has 0.43% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.23M shares. Stoneridge Ptnrs Ltd has 59,243 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 1.58% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 16.13M shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 26,031 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 54,505 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Blume holds 0.17% or 2,162 shares. Money Ltd Com has invested 2.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 1.23% or 43,100 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $424.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 26,321 shares to 65,071 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 9,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. Another trade for 99,636 shares valued at $13.88M was made by Sheedy William M. on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 26.83 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by BREWER ROSALIND G, worth $270,200 on Monday, August 20. ULLMAN MYRON E III sold $5.46M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, September 11.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $487.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,570 shares to 58,795 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 22,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

