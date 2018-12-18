Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 92.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 106,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,120 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $103,000, down from 115,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.31. About 132.41 million shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/05/2018 – Liz Claman: GE has `multiple bidders’ for its lighting company: sources; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO FLANNERY: RECENT PERFORMANCE `IMMENSELY DISAPPOINTING’; 14/03/2018 – Nardelli: Would do anything to help GE; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA AISYS CS2 ALADIN2 CASSETTE Cassettes are intended to be used to deliver anesthetic; 06/03/2018 – REG-General Electric Capital Corporation FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX Duo, Model Number: LU41693 b) DP; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 22.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,644 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.87M, up from 22,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $116.42. About 2.75M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. JOHRI AKHIL also sold $465,591 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $848.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 11,575 shares to 75,484 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercept Pharmaceutic Com (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,990 shares, and cut its stake in American Dev Wrld Grwth&Inc Fd (DWGHX).

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $146.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15,242 shares to 20,287 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. On Tuesday, November 6 the insider DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought $94,800. 60,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $499,200 were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 10.15 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

