Dominion Midstream Partners (DM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 36 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 45 cut down and sold their stakes in Dominion Midstream Partners. The investment managers in our database now possess: 35.24 million shares, down from 40.41 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dominion Midstream Partners in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 29 Increased: 18 New Position: 18.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 12.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac acquired 21,641 shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock declined 4.16%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 200,206 shares with $8.94M value, up from 178,565 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $3.06B valuation. The stock increased 3.29% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 495,335 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 10.83% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 12.12% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DM’s profit will be $46.84M for 12.63 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 546,892 shares traded. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (DM) has declined 40.28% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.28% the S&P500. Some Historical DM News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE USED BY CO TO SUPPORT BANK BORROWINGS & UP TO $250 MLN OF LETTERS OF CREDIT, AMONG OTHER; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 20/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution; Increases Distribution by 5 Percent Above Fourth-Quarter Distri; 08/05/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG Tanker Tracker for May 8 (Table); 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE IN MARCH 2021; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 20/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution; Increases Distribution by 5 Percent Above Fourth-Quarter Distribution; 15/05/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG Tanker Tracker for May 15 (Table); 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 23/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP DM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas import, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. It owns and operates LNG facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland; and has approximately 136 miles of natural gas pipeline that connects its LNG facility to interstate natural gas pipelines. It has a 13.84 P/E ratio. The firm also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 38,700 installed compressor horsepower.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. holds 3.58% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP for 236,500 shares. Nbw Capital Llc owns 239,990 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wills Financial Group Inc. has 0.92% invested in the company for 78,012 shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. has invested 0.69% in the stock. Cutler Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 88,377 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) stake by 19,832 shares to 52,508 valued at $3.69M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Godaddy Inc stake by 6,196 shares and now owns 119,949 shares. Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MasTec had 4 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 9 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, August 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”. Robert W. Baird maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Friday, November 2. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $52 target.