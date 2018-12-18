Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.24M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Intst Bancsystem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 349,922 shares traded or 42.44% up from the average. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 0.35% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 30/05/2018 – First Interstate Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 14/03/2018 First Interstate Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 42.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 169,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,285 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.95 million, down from 395,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 9.90M shares traded or 22.60% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru reported 7,128 shares. Moreover, Foster And Motley Inc has 0.56% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 70,760 shares. 4,695 were accumulated by Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Llc. Hartford Fincl has 0.63% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 35,000 shares. Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or owns 77,780 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Zebra Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.25% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 10,186 shares. 284,814 were reported by Tdam Usa. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.26% or 4.57M shares. 15,787 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Ghp Investment Advsr has invested 0.43% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Kidder Stephen W owns 5,100 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 30,258 shares. 13,032 are held by Papp L Roy & Associate. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated holds 0.83% or 256,522 shares. Cambridge Advsr reported 109,278 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 20.45% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.88 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71B for 11.15 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $16.82 million activity. On Wednesday, October 24 von Gillern Jeffry H. sold $889,581 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 17,508 shares. On Monday, July 23 the insider Elmore John R. sold $3.05 million. CECERE ANDREW sold $9.71 million worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, November 8. DOLAN TERRANCE R also sold $821,375 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares.

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, November 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, October 18. Jefferies maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Friday, August 11 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Thursday, January 19 report. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 28 by Nomura. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $56 target in Thursday, August 10 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Rafferty given on Thursday, April 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, April 19. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Thursday, October 18. UBS initiated it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, January 11 report.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.06 million activity. On Wednesday, November 21 the insider Scott Jonathan R sold $128,100. $183,640 worth of stock was sold by Leckie Ross E. on Tuesday, August 21. The insider SCOTT HOMER A JR sold $501,228.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 279,598 shares to 748,176 shares, valued at $21.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (Put) (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FIBK’s profit will be $46.07M for 12.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. First Interstate Bancsystem had 20 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 10 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) earned “Market Perform” rating by FIG Partners on Wednesday, July 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 1 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Friday, May 26, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, March 29. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. DA Davidson maintained First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) on Friday, October 12 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) on Tuesday, January 2 with “Buy” rating.