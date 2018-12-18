Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Cp New (SNV) by 11.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 9,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.21 million, up from 82,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Cp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 1.85M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 30.24% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 45.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 14,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,429 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.12 million, up from 31,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 2.49 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 48.43% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $929.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 6,261 shares to 66,693 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Cl A F (NYSE:ACN) by 2,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,880 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Among 22 analysts covering Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Synovus Financial Corp. had 73 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Jefferies. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) earned “Outperform” rating by Hovde Group on Friday, August 19. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill on Tuesday, April 24 with “Buy”. Bank of America upgraded the shares of SNV in report on Thursday, May 11 to “Buy” rating. Stephens downgraded Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) on Tuesday, July 24 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 25 by Wells Fargo. Piper Jaffray maintained Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) rating on Friday, November 23. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $4300 target. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $55 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, July 19.

