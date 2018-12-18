Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 6.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 902,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.21 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $542.90M, down from 13.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.23. About 1.11M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 15.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.03% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,790 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34 million, up from 14,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $132.86. About 765,116 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has declined 10.15% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,300 shares to 622,316 shares, valued at $70.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,622 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since July 12, 2018, it had 26 insider buys, and 2 sales for $526.32 million activity. Shares for $194,460 were sold by Fortanet Francisco on Thursday, September 20.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,619 shares to 83,314 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 35,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc.