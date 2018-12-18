Vanguard Group Upped Its Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Position; Weyco Group Has 2.06 Sentiment

Weyco Group Inc (WEYS) investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.34, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 33 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 16 sold and reduced their stock positions in Weyco Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 3.06 million shares, up from 2.98 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Weyco Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. The company has market cap of $303.23 million. It operates in two divisions, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It has a 16.5 P/E ratio. The firm creates and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyco Group, Inc. for 7,200 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 60,699 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 17,101 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,912 shares.

More notable recent Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights VSE, Weyco Group, Funko, B. Riley Financial, Krystal Biotech, and Xcel Brands â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “WEYCO Group, Inc. Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyco Group: Is This Footwear Stock A Good Bet To Buy On Dips? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Weyco Group, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 5,217 shares traded. Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) has risen 10.50% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WEYS News: 04/05/2018 – Weyco Group 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 – Weyco Group 4Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyco Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEYS); 06/03/2018 Weyco Group 4Q EPS 79c

