Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 5.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 6,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,805 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.54 million, down from 118,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $74.45. About 1.07M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 4.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 17,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 353,948 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.35M, down from 371,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 39,161 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has declined 5.14% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 12 investors sold TR shares while 45 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 13.79 million shares or 0.26% more from 13.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 7,624 shares. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 4,235 shares. 159,119 were reported by Prospector Limited Liability Corporation. Victory Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 24,470 shares. 1 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0% or 23,972 shares. Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 13,617 shares. Prudential Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,200 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc has 702 shares. 14,548 were accumulated by Horizon Kinetics Ltd Com. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 1,376 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 46,895 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Voya Mngmt Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 7,922 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. V.F. Corp had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co downgraded V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, January 4 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Forward View Consulting on Tuesday, August 15. Macquarie Research initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 19 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of VFC in report on Monday, September 25 to “Sector Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, January 11 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, January 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 25 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was upgraded by Forward View Consulting to “Hold” on Friday, July 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. Amer Trust Inv Advsrs Ltd accumulated 20,378 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 3,334 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel owns 464,450 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Morgan Stanley owns 1.55 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers holds 0.12% or 15,600 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited accumulated 183 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Evergreen Management Lc has 8,837 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Schwab Charles Inc owns 2.18 million shares. Ssi Inv Management Inc accumulated 2,431 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 300 shares stake. Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,720 shares.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.52M for 17.08 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,083 shares to 75,982 shares, valued at $16.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 155,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in C.