Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) stake by 17.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 1,833 shares as Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)’s stock rose 2.20%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 8,923 shares with $1.58 million value, down from 10,756 last quarter. Simon Property Group Inc now has $62.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $174.04. About 865,072 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 14.83% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) stake by 40.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 42,615 shares as Wesco Intl Inc (WCC)’s stock declined 17.54%. The Venator Capital Management Ltd holds 62,709 shares with $3.85 million value, down from 105,324 last quarter. Wesco Intl Inc now has $2.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 209,823 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 22.96% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Among 5 analysts covering WESCO International (NYSE:WCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. WESCO International had 5 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $66 target in Friday, November 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Standpoint Research. UBS maintained WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) rating on Thursday, August 30. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,048 activity. Shares for $100,048 were bought by Wolf Christine Ann on Tuesday, August 14.

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) stake by 121,904 shares to 525,326 valued at $6.53M in 2018Q3. It also upped Bluelinx Hldgs Inc stake by 46,382 shares and now owns 208,755 shares. Lovesac Company was raised too.

More recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Deere & Company Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Wesco International, Inc. (WCC) CEO John Engel on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International (WCC) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 21.36% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WCC’s profit will be $58.36M for 9.60 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.44, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 18 investors sold WCC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 43.10 million shares or 4.74% less from 45.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Susquehanna Int Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 12,225 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0% or 3,553 shares in its portfolio. Washington Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 79,927 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions Corporation has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 300 are held by Arcadia Invest Mi. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Signaturefd Limited Com has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 0.03% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 37,700 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 58,052 shares. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 7,952 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 165,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated reported 6,554 shares. Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold SPG shares while 218 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 284.88 million shares or 1.89% less from 290.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 200 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.25% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Oakbrook Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,938 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 12,870 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 16,196 were reported by Cibc World Markets. Cadence Capital Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,933 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.06% or 25,374 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 43,468 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.25% or 74,020 shares. Atwood & Palmer has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Pictet Asset Limited owns 207,245 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Dupont Capital holds 70,914 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md invested 0.08% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bahl Gaynor Inc invested in 0.59% or 260,856 shares.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Simon Property reports strong holiday traffic – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taubman Centers: Why Price Matters – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Simon Property Group, World Fuel Services, Rite Aid, CoreSite Realty, Digital Realty Trust, and Stewart Information Services â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Taubman (NYSE:TCO) Could Be More Attractive M&A Candidate Than Macerich (NYSE:MAC) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income Playing Defense Has Muted Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.23 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.11 from last year’s $3.12 per share. SPG’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.47 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.05 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.90% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Simon Property Group had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 5 report. Bank of America maintained Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) on Monday, September 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 31. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 29 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.27 million activity. Broadwater Steven K. sold $146,271 worth of stock. 6,000 shares were sold by RULLI JOHN, worth $1.12M.

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) stake by 22,704 shares to 23,059 valued at $1.01M in 2018Q3. It also upped Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) stake by 51,244 shares and now owns 53,485 shares. Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was raised too.