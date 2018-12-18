Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 11.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 2,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,342 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.46 million, down from 17,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $166.07. About 33.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 20.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 43,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,796 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.94M, down from 214,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 145.85 million shares traded or 11.99% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 04/04/2018 – POLAND’S ENERGA SAYS PICKS GE POWER AND ALSTOM POWER FOR CONSTRUCTION OF ITS OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 11/04/2018 – GE IN SUPPLY PACT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PROJECT ARE MIROVA (51%), GENERAL ELECTRIC (25%), ENGIE (15%) AND FORESTALIA (9%), THE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL REACH 300 MLN EUR; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 03/05/2018 – Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech’s growing reach; 10/04/2018 – Uganda Awards Refinery Deal to GE After Earlier Contracts Dumped; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 27 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 2. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 4 by RBC Capital Markets. Loop Capital Markets initiated Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 2 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 16 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 25 with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 26 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Co has invested 0.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Elkhorn Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 6,600 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Summit Asset Limited Co stated it has 11,220 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. 104,000 were accumulated by General Amer Investors. Moreover, Parsec Finance Management has 4.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Addison Cap Communications, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,158 shares. 64,057 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1.63% or 440,693 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas reported 189,954 shares stake. Van Strum & Towne stated it has 900 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 2.89% stake. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,933 shares. Narwhal Cap owns 4.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 83,956 shares. Accuvest Advsrs reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sprott owns 55,700 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, July 9 WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 15,652 shares.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. $2.19 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Shares for $94,800 were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER on Tuesday, November 6.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $383.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,331 shares to 39,965 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 3,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Inc.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 10.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 23 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. As per Monday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by TheStreet to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 26. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, May 30 by J.P. Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, November 30 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 12. JP Morgan maintained the shares of GE in report on Wednesday, November 1 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, October 14. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 27 report.