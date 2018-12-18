Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 37.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 16,860 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $900,000, down from 27,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 16.77 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 209,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5.55M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $315.26M, up from 5.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 10.38M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX)

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55B for 12.65 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 28 by Moffett Nathanson. On Monday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 28 by HSBC. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, August 10. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by Nomura. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Monday, September 7. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 25 by Jefferies. Zacks upgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Friday, August 14. Zacks has “Hold” rating and $53 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Telemus Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 30,943 shares. Stonebridge Capital Lc holds 111,614 shares. Moreover, Edgewood Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Commerce invested in 30,000 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 58,493 shares. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt accumulated 30,596 shares. Moody Bancshares Tru Division reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 68,620 shares. Liberty Mngmt Inc invested 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Goelzer Investment Mngmt has 0.98% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested in 397,554 shares. Ameritas Partners has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 31,364 shares. Vantage Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 0.6% or 179,154 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 189,245 shares to 224,298 shares, valued at $30.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Water Resourc by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo Plc Sp/Adr (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.27% or 123,048 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.26% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 46,619 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt holds 12,766 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bancshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) owns 19,530 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 110,709 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 51,781 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 35,080 shares. Busey Tru reported 129,678 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. 8,148 are held by Archford Strategies Ltd Co. Security Tru holds 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 15,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.24% or 302,857 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Secs owns 24,916 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 726,400 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.12% or 2.37M shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 9 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 26. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 21 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, January 26. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $57.0 target. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 20 by BTIG Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, September 4 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, November 2 by Deutsche Bank.

