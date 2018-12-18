Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) stake by 7.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 39,000 shares as Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)’s stock declined 14.45%. The Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 489,462 shares with $11.11M value, down from 528,462 last quarter. Alexander & Baldwin Inc now has $1.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 181,147 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 33.03% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c

Vestor Capital Llc increased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 16.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vestor Capital Llc acquired 13,874 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Vestor Capital Llc holds 100,021 shares with $13.82M value, up from 86,147 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $351.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $131.02. About 19.63M shares traded or 128.56% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts React To Red Hat’s Q3 Earnings Print (NYSE:RHT) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Street’s Reaction To Oracle’s Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE:ORCL) – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Asbestos Woes: Experts Speak Up (NYSE:JNJ) – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Alex Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio – Q3 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing and J&J Both Offer New Incentives for Investors After Big Losses – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $1.11 million activity. $136,395 worth of stock was sold by KURIYAMA STANLEY M on Wednesday, October 3. DOANE W ALLEN JR had sold 11,250 shares worth $260,271. 1 shares valued at $23 were sold by YEAMAN ERIC K on Thursday, September 20.

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased Brighthouse Financial Inc. stake by 71,000 shares to 438,506 valued at $19.40M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) stake by 90,500 shares and now owns 280,500 shares. Weatherford International Limi (NYSE:WFT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold ALEX shares while 59 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 54.37 million shares or 6.00% more from 51.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Malaga Cove Limited Com has 9,659 shares. Proshare Advsr invested in 13,947 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 50,314 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,376 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Co has 0.29% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 661,894 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 170,087 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.57% or 162,714 shares in its portfolio. California-based Everett Harris & Ca has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 38,731 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 22,578 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 125,652 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Co reported 118,479 shares. New York-based Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lawsuit Protection For Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Johnson & Johnson A Buy Here? – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell-siders defend Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Vestor Capital Llc decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,376 shares to 120,071 valued at $13.55 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stake by 33,120 shares and now owns 15,834 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) was reduced too.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 30,943 shares valued at $4.41M was made by Sneed Michael E on Friday, November 23. $1.23M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. 40,000 shares were sold by Duato Joaquin, worth $5.77 million. PRINCE CHARLES bought 2,000 shares worth $268,731. Fasolo Peter sold $24.41M worth of stock or 166,695 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mariner Wealth Advsr invested in 1.47% or 192,769 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Limited Company, a Florida-based fund reported 4,952 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 102,489 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. The New York-based Ingalls Snyder Limited Co has invested 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa invested 2.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fdx Advsrs owns 77,425 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department has 59,305 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Next Finance Grp invested in 16,880 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Acr Alpine Research Ltd Llc reported 846,250 shares. Aqr Limited Liability stated it has 5.13 million shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 22.92M shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Hikari Ltd invested in 271,510 shares or 3.81% of the stock. Wedgewood Prtn owns 6,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Verity Asset Mgmt reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).