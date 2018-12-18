Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 6.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 264,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 4.06M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $259.75M, down from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 397,923 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has declined 8.34% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 906 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,098 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.27M, down from 7,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $11.93 during the last trading session, reaching $328.06. About 5.85M shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 250 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS NOT DECIDED WHETHER POTENTIAL NEW MID-MARKET JET WOULD HAVE SINGLE-SOURCED OR DUAL-SOURCED ENGINES; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND

Among 14 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. ViaSat had 28 analyst reports since October 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 13, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 10 by Needham. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, February 7. Needham maintained Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Friday, April 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 26 with “Sell”. The stock of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 3. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 31. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, November 16 report. The company was maintained on Friday, November 30 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold VSAT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 61.10 million shares or 1.98% more from 59.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 5.12 million shares stake. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 582,719 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 50,782 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Great Lakes Advisors Lc holds 97,512 shares. 3.02M were accumulated by Odey Asset Grp Limited. Fmr Ltd holds 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 27,075 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 42,923 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 4,660 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 62,100 shares. Cambiar Investors reported 61,409 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited invested in 154 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,023 shares stake.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $13.43 million activity. $187,655 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by Ryan David Louis. Lippert Keven K also sold $277,600 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Tuesday, November 27. BALDRIDGE RICHARD A sold $2.00M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Wednesday, September 12. NASH JEFFREY M sold 1,000 shares worth $69,590. 800 shares were sold by STENBIT JOHN P, worth $50,136. DANKBERG MARK D sold $6.09M worth of stock.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 46.43% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bowling Port Ltd Liability Company invested 1.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New England & Management reported 2,500 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited holds 224,217 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. The Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.15% or 178,645 shares in its portfolio. Sonata Cap reported 4,870 shares stake. Stevens First Principles Inv holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.12% or 15,599 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mai Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 56,762 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 1.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 651 were accumulated by Mig Lc. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 107,549 shares for 3.49% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Co Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,065 shares.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. RAMOS JENETTE E sold $602,733 worth of stock.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 earnings per share, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 18.19 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.