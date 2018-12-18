Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 19.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 110,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 665,692 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.10 million, up from 555,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 854,583 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 7.16% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 36.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 35,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,522 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.80M, down from 97,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 783,048 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has declined 9.25% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN

Among 6 analysts covering MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. MDU Resources had 10 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research downgraded MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) on Monday, February 13 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 31 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 28 investors sold MDU shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 122.26 million shares or 0.50% more from 121.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 121 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company reported 53,177 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 0.11% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Citigroup holds 33,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 25,500 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prns Llp holds 0.02% or 13,060 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 18,515 shares. M&T Bank, New York-based fund reported 365,661 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 344,353 shares. 3,297 were reported by Sun Life. Cibc Asset owns 9,824 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 18,200 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 55,108 shares stake. 34,403 are owned by Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $48.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 304,129 shares to 69,972 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 287,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,457 shares, and cut its stake in Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $42.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 265,693 shares to 395,235 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 109,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 948,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Among 15 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Catalent had 39 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, December 22. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, September 8. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, August 21. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 29 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $43 target in Wednesday, September 20 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, September 29 with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by First Analysis on Wednesday, November 7. As per Monday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of CTLT in report on Tuesday, June 21 to “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) on Wednesday, March 28 to “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.54, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 134.80 million shares or 6.84% more from 126.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 2,968 shares in its portfolio. Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership reported 1.50 million shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 75,228 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Co holds 0.01% or 309,627 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 97,673 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Grp Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 684,769 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc owns 11,589 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 556,769 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 1.27 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 80,112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Co, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,540 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% or 149,638 shares in its portfolio.