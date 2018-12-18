Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 93.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 47,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,873 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63 million, up from 50,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 3.13 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has risen 0.58% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.58% the S&P500.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) by 8481.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 154,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.95M, up from 1,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $81.32. About 1.35 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seagate (STX) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on November 02, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “February 2019 Options Now Available For Seagate Technology (STX) – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Seagate (STX) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2018. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Seagate & Tape Ark Tie-Up to Shift Tape-Bound Data to Cloud – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate (STX) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Among 36 analysts covering Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX), 10 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 28% are positive. Seagate Technology Plc had 151 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 31. On Wednesday, January 4 the stock rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 14 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by Pacific Crest on Friday, October 16. On Friday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 29 by Sterne Agee CRT. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of STX in report on Wednesday, September 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 25. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Craig Hallum. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $759.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 6,220 shares to 47,022 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,859 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold STX shares while 140 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 242.99 million shares or 3.48% more from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Murphy Cap Management Inc owns 5,375 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 5,421 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 1,192 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Communications Ma has 207,251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 0.06% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 10,300 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 139,741 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd has 252,431 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.44M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cleararc Cap Inc has 0.04% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 6,777 shares. Korea Invest owns 13,419 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.14% or 160,261 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 95,543 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $83.00 million activity. $28,809 worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) was sold by MURPHY JAMES J on Wednesday, August 29. 30,000 shares valued at $1.32 million were sold by LUCZO STEPHEN J on Monday, December 3. Scolnick Kathryn R. also sold $561,850 worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) on Thursday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantres Asset Management Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,000 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 106,601 shares. Reilly Advsrs Lc owns 0.2% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 18,214 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Strategy Asset Managers Lc accumulated 31,501 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.47% or 32,200 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 68 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated accumulated 14,000 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.66M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Capital Advsrs Ok has 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,404 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 0.47% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 341,932 were reported by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. Wealthtrust holds 643 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 3,250 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires Otis-Magie Insurance Agency, Inc. – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Guy Carpenter Names Ross Howard Vice Chairman – Business Wire” published on November 20, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Mercer Completes Acquisition of Summit Strategies Group – Business Wire” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies: A Not So Obvious Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer and HLTH Collaborate to Engage Employers in Reshaping the Future of Health – Business Wire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Marsh & McLennan had 45 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 2 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Sandler O’Neill. Bank of America upgraded the shares of MMC in report on Friday, January 27 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 10 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MMC in report on Tuesday, February 20 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 27 report.