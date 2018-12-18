Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 68.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 8,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,710 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $230,000, down from 11,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 5.77M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 4/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 31.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 325,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $78.99M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 3.84 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Major Pharmaceutical Stocks to Quarantine Now – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers, Costco, JPMorgan And XLU: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 14 – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cancer Research Highlight: Exelixis Kicks Off A New Collaboration With Roche – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Exelixis Stock Jumped 46.4% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesaro Is Now An Attractive Acquisition Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 15.31 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.94% negative EPS growth.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $145.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) by 16,050 shares to 16,650 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had 100 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 20 by Citigroup. On Monday, January 25 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. Atlantic Securities upgraded the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, August 8 to “Neutral” rating. Hilliard Lyons downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $65.0 target in Tuesday, September 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, April 17. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6300 target in Monday, July 17 report. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Sell” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 5. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 27. As per Tuesday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Friday, September 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Cannell Peter B & has 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cambridge Trust invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Davis R M invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wealthfront Corp reported 29,093 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Limited Liability reported 44,328 shares stake. Columbus Hill Capital Mgmt LP has 707,764 shares. Cornerstone Investment Partners Lc invested in 0.03% or 9,670 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ims Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 20,987 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il owns 79,963 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Broderick Brian C accumulated 0.28% or 13,545 shares. Maryland Cap Management has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 195,005 shares. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 30,734 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 368,925 shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 789,832 shares to 5.02M shares, valued at $94.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 2,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,025 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 11.31 points for the week, rising for the 3rd straight day – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WDC Named ‘Top Dividend Stock of the Nasdaq 100’ at Dividend Channel With 3.4% Yield – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Esterline Technologies, Western Digital, Canadian National Railway, AGNC Investment, Wipro, and Helmerich & Payne â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “‘Safer’ Dividend NASDAQ Dogs Hunt 26.5%-59.4% Net Gains Per Broker December Targets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 45,314 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 1.38M shares. Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 571,029 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Invesco owns 4.21 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America reported 827 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Tcw Grp owns 1.86 million shares. Honeywell holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 109,700 shares. Strs Ohio reported 521,607 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 983,639 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability stated it has 437 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burney reported 8,539 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 0.04% or 9,339 shares.