Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 3.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 6,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.03 million, down from 185,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 3.41M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 122.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 153,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,718 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.75 million, up from 125,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 2.50M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 35.60% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vipshop Enters A Slower Stage Of Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) – Vipshop Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on November 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why We’re Not Shopping At Vipshop – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vipshop -14.5% as profits miss despite revenue gains – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management Buys 4 New Stocks – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 13,136 shares to 604,255 shares, valued at $81.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 54,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Among 21 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Vipshop Holdings Limited had 50 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein initiated the shares of VIPS in report on Wednesday, January 11 with “Underperform” rating. As per Friday, February 26, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $23 target in Wednesday, February 14 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 31 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, January 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. The stock of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Bernstein. As per Monday, November 20, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, November 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evergreen Mngmt Limited reported 3,225 shares. Moreover, Suncoast Equity Management has 0.05% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2,025 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.53% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Newfocus Financial Limited Liability reported 19,681 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt holds 7,100 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Management reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 2.75 million shares. Mufg Americas Holding accumulated 107,196 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg, a Japan-based fund reported 2.18M shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co invested in 843,562 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Management holds 0.51% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 138,834 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 0.21% or 244,755 shares. James Invest Research invested in 0.09% or 19,140 shares. Moreover, Patten Grp has 0.39% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 9,045 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.15% or 5,175 shares.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) CEO Ernie Herrman on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Higher freight costs hit TJX – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy TJX On The Dip? Our AI Quant Models Are Saying ‘Yes’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is TJX Companies Retail Royalty? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TJX Companies: Good Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.