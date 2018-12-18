Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 2.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 17,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 701,970 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $105.53M, down from 719,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 2.82M shares traded or 16.69% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 63.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,400 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13 million, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.96. About 186,107 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has declined 48.98% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.69 million activity.

Among 31 analysts covering Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), 16 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Deere & Company has $231 highest and $63 lowest target. $149.73’s average target is 0.34% above currents $149.23 stock price. Deere & Company had 141 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, January 4 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, August 21. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 10. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 18 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, August 22 by Piper Jaffray. On Monday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 1 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, January 24, the company rating was initiated by Berenberg. RBC Capital Markets maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, August 22 with “Sector Perform” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 28 by PiperJaffray.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 34.35% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.31 per share. DE’s profit will be $566.14M for 21.20 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 66 investors sold DE shares while 310 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 202.38 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guyasuta Inv reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Intact Mngmt owns 3,760 shares. First Foundation holds 2,119 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.05% or 687 shares in its portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,731 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie has 0.21% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 76,230 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc holds 10,051 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww stated it has 400,725 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Iowa State Bank reported 1,497 shares stake. Swiss National Bank owns 983,319 shares. The Missouri-based Country Club Tru Co Na has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 520,461 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Management Inc reported 1.35M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Since December 10, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $187,930 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $151,330 was bought by Dunston Steven Cary.

Among 3 analysts covering American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Woodmark had 14 analyst reports since November 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, May 30 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 3 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 6. Robert W. Baird maintained American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) rating on Tuesday, November 27. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $9600 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, October 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Friday, February 9. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, April 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold AMWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 14.55 million shares or 0.36% more from 14.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0.03% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) or 133,978 shares. 22,361 were reported by Bancshares Of America Corporation De. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) or 6,875 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 10,074 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 7,707 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 151,855 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 2.27 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 21,611 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 21,877 shares stake. Gotham Asset Lc accumulated 3,268 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Llc has 0.02% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Dubuque Bancshares And Tru reported 90 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 35,506 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Skyline Asset Management Lp invested in 164,500 shares or 1.15% of the stock.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 27,800 shares to 553,900 shares, valued at $42.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).