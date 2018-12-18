Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 138,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 865,341 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $129.88 million, up from 726,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 12.71M shares traded or 24.87% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 22.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,644 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.87M, up from 22,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 3.76M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Visa, HP and Sealed Air – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Visa Sets Its Sights on $33 Trillion Worth of Checking – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part VII): Walt Disney – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: Market Volatility Offering A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa In 2019: Considerations And Calculations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 166,469 shares. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 13,915 shares. Magellan Asset Ltd holds 7.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 15.02 million shares. Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 31,350 shares. Winslow Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.73% or 6.36 million shares in its portfolio. 5,022 were accumulated by Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Fort Washington Incorporated Oh reported 542,912 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 947,668 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd owns 341,460 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Bangor Bancorp holds 17,606 shares. Marshfield Associate holds 600,810 shares or 5.79% of its portfolio. Psagot Invest House stated it has 171,668 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18,095 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated stated it has 2.42M shares.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 14 by JP Morgan. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10600 target in Monday, July 17 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 3 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, December 13 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, June 8 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $91 target in Friday, July 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Monday, January 29 by Susquehanna. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, February 11 to “Neutral”.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $16.70 million activity. Sheedy William M. had sold 99,636 shares worth $13.88M.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 238,965 shares to 586,424 shares, valued at $65.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 104,081 shares. Moreover, Papp L Roy & Associate has 0.88% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 35,443 shares. Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 67,399 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited owns 26.83 million shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. The New York-based Pershing Square Capital Management Lp has invested 13.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Interest Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 387,724 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Planning Advsrs Lc invested in 21,868 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 1,107 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 21,015 are owned by Aull Monroe Management Corp. Meridian Management reported 12,055 shares stake. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has invested 1.66% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Martin & Co Tn reported 12,598 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $848.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,110 shares to 6,935 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 7,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,415 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. Gill Charles D sold $1.94M worth of stock.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Rockwell Collins Stock Popped 9% – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow changes are coming, as United Technologies and DowDuPont head for breakups – MarketWatch” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “The United Technologies Breakup: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: United Tech ‘far from broken’ – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UTC spin-off company with $18B in revenue to be based in South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation has $19500 highest and $100 lowest target. $137.90’s average target is 19.11% above currents $115.78 stock price. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $102 target in Monday, September 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 15 by UBS. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, December 5. As per Wednesday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, September 19. Bernstein maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, January 30 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, August 31 to “Equal Weight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 15. The company was maintained on Monday, January 8 by Jefferies. On Friday, April 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.