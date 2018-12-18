Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 21.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 40,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,215 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.71 million, up from 191,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 1.08M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 28.51% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 11.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 3,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,918 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.52M, down from 34,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.34% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $77.05. About 6.10M shares traded or 3.78% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold LNC shares while 204 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 168.10 million shares or 1.26% less from 170.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc holds 12,601 shares. Bloom Tree Limited Liability stated it has 588,528 shares. Regentatlantic Lc has 0.1% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 19,196 shares. World Asset Inc stated it has 13,696 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 29,535 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Trust Company Of Virginia Va invested in 7,619 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc owns 2,397 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Limited Company reported 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 11,298 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Barnett And has invested 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Lourd Limited Liability Company owns 3,704 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carroll Finance Associate invested in 14,348 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.33% or 63,022 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) stated it has 135 shares. Regions owns 19,857 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Lincoln National had 70 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, November 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 15 by Goldman Sachs. As per Monday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital on Wednesday, November 9 to “Mkt Perform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, August 7. Sandler O’Neill maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95.0 target in Friday, January 19 report. Sandler O’Neill initiated Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) on Thursday, August 27 with “Buy” rating.

More important recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lincoln Financial Group Launches Fixed Indexed Annuity to Help Boost Retirement Savings Through Immediate Six Percent Bonus – Business Wire” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Athene reports reinsurance deal with Lincoln Financial, $250M buyback – Seeking Alpha”, Bizjournals.com published: “$7.7B of Lincoln Financial’s annuity products will be reinsured – Philadelphia Business Journal” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lincoln Financial hires latest general counsel from Genworth Financial – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtu Finl Inc by 24,480 shares to 76,116 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micro Focus International Pl by 207,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,590 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Company owns 14,000 shares. Factory Mutual stated it has 935,000 shares. Park Oh owns 10,504 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,928 shares. Spirit Of America Management reported 7,350 shares. 484,310 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bkd Wealth Limited owns 9,267 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,405 shares. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Brinker Incorporated invested in 0.35% or 117,748 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp holds 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 5,410 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited owns 6,063 shares. Amer National Ins Comm Tx has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 20,358 were reported by Burke Herbert Retail Bank Trust.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks for Income – Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “10 Defensive Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within T-Mobile US, Philip Morris International, Sirius XM, Universal Health Services, Valero Energy, and Dunkin’ Brands Group â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 22, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, January 19. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Wednesday, October 5. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $99 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Friday, April 20 report. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, October 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Thursday, July 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 9 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 28 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83B for 16.32 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.