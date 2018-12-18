Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 8.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 34,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,931 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.93M, down from 385,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 62,158 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 14.57% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.57% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (Put) (DFS) by 272.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.41 million, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Discover Financial Services (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.93. About 1.59 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has declined 11.86% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 17 investors sold B shares while 80 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 42.80 million shares or 1.87% less from 43.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Cambridge Advisors Inc owns 3,035 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn has 0.01% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 127,133 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 92,125 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 0.09% or 3.22M shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Citigroup holds 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) or 19,706 shares. Janney Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,064 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Moreover, Aperio Lc has 0.01% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 33,743 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated invested 0.11% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 13,955 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.02% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 32,687 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 15,670 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $118,806 activity. Another trade for 38 shares valued at $2,074 was bought by MANGUM MYLLE H. BENANAV GARY G had bought 31 shares worth $2,128. The insider MCCLELLAN HASSELL H sold $81,551.

Analysts await Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 16.90% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.71 per share. B’s profit will be $42.58M for 16.85 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Barnes Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Barnes Group (NYSE:B), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Barnes Group had 28 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Buckingham Research on Monday, October 19 with “Neutral”. The stock of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, August 7. The rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson on Thursday, January 19 with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 12. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of B in report on Monday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of B in report on Monday, January 8 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Sidoti on Tuesday, January 12 to “Buy”. On Monday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 7 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 16 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “URI provides guidance, resumes buyback program; shares +3.1% – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Navistar strikes gains in FQ4 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Elanco announces 2019 financial guidance – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; Eliminating K-1 Reporting for Preferred Unitholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson OK’s $5B stock buyback program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $48.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 92,081 shares to 124,230 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luther Burbank Corp by 332,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 947,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Among 33 analysts covering Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial Services had 108 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 14 to “Neutral”. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of DFS in report on Wednesday, May 11 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $82 target in Thursday, January 25 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 30 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Thursday, March 29. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $7600 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Monday, December 11. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $43 target in Wednesday, September 7 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7500 target in Thursday, July 27 report.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $18.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 103,300 shares to 3,700 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (Call) (NYSE:ENB) by 53,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,400 shares, and cut its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH).