W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 98.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 71,497 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 20.85%. The W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co holds 753 shares with $44,000 value, down from 72,250 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $70.78B valuation. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 5.67M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Chief Visits Washington in Bid to Save Qualcomm Deal; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not lnform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on January 29, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s quarterly profit falls 51.5 percent; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom’s Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Names Jeffrey Henderson Non-Executive Chairman

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 22 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 18 trimmed and sold positions in United States Lime & Minerals Inc. The funds in our database now have: 1.45 million shares, up from 1.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding United States Lime & Minerals Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 6.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 14,249 shares to 29,098 valued at $1.62M in 2018Q3. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 7,082 shares and now owns 63,559 shares. Ryanair Hldgs Plc was raised too.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 15.87 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm’s Challenges May Only Get Worse – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Qualcomm Stock May Languish for Awhile – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm: Potential 7% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: CIEN, AAPL, QCOM, QTRH, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. ROGERS ALEXANDER H had sold 1,306 shares worth $87,985 on Monday, August 27. Shares for $524,895 were sold by Rosenberg Donald J on Thursday, December 13. 88,625 shares were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R, worth $6.10 million on Wednesday, October 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.24% or 1.80 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.37% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fred Alger Management Inc owns 19,127 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Management holds 4.44% or 10,400 shares. Transamerica Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.59 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Inc owns 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 138,768 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Co owns 370 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc invested in 0.01% or 25 shares. 143 were reported by Private Ocean Llc. Stifel holds 0.57% or 2.76 million shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation reported 0.44% stake. Us Bancshares De invested in 1.29 million shares. Capital Research Glob reported 0.93% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 13 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, September 4. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 31. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Canaccord Genuity. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 20 by Rosenblatt. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $67 target in Monday, November 5 report. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Cowen & Co. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, August 23. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $88 target.

More notable recent United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s Profit Soars on Tax Benefit – The Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “United States Lime & Minerals: After The Rally, Further Upside Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2017. More interesting news about United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “United States Lime & Minerals Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – PR Newswire” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why U.S. Lime & Minerals Should Consider A $20 Per Share Special Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2015.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 5.78% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. for 144,979 shares. Cardinal Capital Management owns 15,306 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.22% invested in the company for 55,202 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Cove Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 15,592 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $97,260 activity.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. makes and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company has market cap of $395.97 million. It operates through two divisions, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. It has a 14.66 P/E ratio. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.8. About 1,102 shares traded. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) has declined 13.45% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c