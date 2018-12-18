Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 265 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 28,248 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61 billion, down from 28,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $65.22. About 4.64M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 64.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc bought 2,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22 million, up from 4,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $144.81. About 13.99M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -Bloomberg News; 09/04/2018 – Facebook: As Zuck Heads to the Hill, #DeleteFacebook Chills — Barrons.com; 19/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica. Via @KurtWagner8:; 07/05/2018 – Facebook defends WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Facebook is making Kevin Martin, a former chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), its interim head of U.S. policy; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TESTING A CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL DESIGNED FOR CREATORS; 25/04/2018 – Munster on $FB: North American DAU number inches back into growth after dipping in Dec-17 quarter. Now at 185M, up from 184M last quarter; 22/05/2018 – THERE ARE IMPORTANT ELECTIONS GLOBALLY IN COMING 18 MONTHS-ZUCKERBERG; 09/05/2018 – Facebook announced earlier this month it’s prepping a separate dating feature to live inside the core Facebook app

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6600 target in Tuesday, June 13 report. As per Wednesday, September 21, the company rating was initiated by Longbow. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $63 target in Friday, November 3 report. As per Friday, July 6, the company rating was upgraded by DZ Bank. As per Friday, January 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, October 30 with “Buy”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 15 by UBS. The rating was initiated by Tigress Financial on Wednesday, December 27 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Tuesday, April 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $64 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mirador Capital Partners Lp stated it has 0.22% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). South Dakota Investment Council has 0.08% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 63,300 shares. 12,879 are held by Founders Fin Securities Ltd Co. West Oak Lc invested in 0% or 7,695 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.25% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 56.91 million shares. Sunbelt Securities reported 9,386 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company accumulated 203,399 shares. Cap Rech Global Investors has 0.2% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Missouri-based Paradigm Financial Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ghp Investment Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.05% or 7,126 shares. 15,480 were reported by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 215,226 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,243 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors, California-based fund reported 607,969 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98 million for 25.48 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $15.56 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $809,738 was made by ULLMAN MYRON E III on Monday, August 20. The insider TERUEL JAVIER G sold $8.78M.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $269.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (NYSE:D) by 8 shares to 16,316 shares, valued at $1.15B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Value (VTV) by 4,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190.0 target in Monday, October 9 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, April 30. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of FB in report on Friday, January 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, November 6. On Thursday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. As per Thursday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21000 target in Thursday, April 12 report. UBS downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 5 with “Overweight”.

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc, which manages about $292.09M and $76.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,468 shares to 5,314 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. 750 shares valued at $129,150 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, August 22. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.88M was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. 9,522 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $1.72 million were sold by Wehner David M.. $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. 5,300 shares valued at $871,068 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, September 24. 38,037 shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd, worth $6.87 million.