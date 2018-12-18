Summit Securities Group Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 47.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 1,900 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 2,100 shares with $559,000 value, down from 4,000 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $245.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $255.29. About 1.86M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased Expedia Inc Del (EXPE) stake by 4.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 9,876 shares as Expedia Inc Del (EXPE)’s stock declined 7.96%. The Wallace Capital Management Inc holds 236,380 shares with $30.84M value, down from 246,256 last quarter. Expedia Inc Del now has $17.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 417,958 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 0.36% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 26.56% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.64 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $120.67 million for 36.76 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks That Can Move Higher Whatever Happens – Investorplace.com” on December 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Data Is Creating A Faster, Smarter And Safer Class Of Retail Investorâ€”And They’re Turning To Real Estate – Benzinga” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Are the Travel Stocks Still Winners? – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 5 Top S&P 500 Stocks of 2018 – Investorplace.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GATX Corporation (GATX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Expedia Group had 14 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) on Wednesday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of EXPE in report on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, November 28 by Telsey Advisory. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The stock of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EXPE shares while 155 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 113.56 million shares or 0.34% more from 113.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Spinnaker Tru invested 0.26% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Advent Corporation Ma holds 1.6% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 498,866 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp reported 235,603 shares stake. Whittier Trust Communication invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security Inc holds 1.3% or 12,476 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bank holds 0% or 46 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 663 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Chevy Chase Tru Holdings has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 42,330 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 513,863 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Global Endowment Limited Partnership holds 0.1% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 5,930 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.03% or 146,650 shares in its portfolio. 77,451 were reported by Reilly Financial Limited Liability. 985,000 were reported by Bancshares Of Mellon.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UnitedHealth to roll out individual health record, predicts what it will look like in 10 years – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DaVita and UNH agree to drop price of Medical Group deal to $4.34B – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Judgeâ€™s Ruling on Obamacare Torpedoes Hospital Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $3.22 EPS, up 24.32% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.59 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.10B for 19.82 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.41 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.94% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jcic Asset Incorporated invested in 1.3% or 14,149 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 2.86M shares. Washington-based Filament Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 14,285 were reported by Westover Cap Advsrs Lc. River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 22,551 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated owns 74,320 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kames Cap Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,862 shares. Eastern Bankshares, Massachusetts-based fund reported 64,923 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com reported 837 shares. First Manhattan Co stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Quantres Asset Mgmt owns 1,200 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Advisors reported 962 shares. Lesa Sroufe And Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,303 shares.

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 19,931 shares to 20,000 valued at $1.76M in 2018Q3. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 18,329 shares and now owns 18,411 shares. Ishares Inc (EWW) was raised too.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. Nelson Steven H had sold 8,142 shares worth $2.16M. 163 shares were sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin, worth $44,796 on Friday, November 9. 20,000 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $5.27M on Wednesday, September 12. $4.07M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by WILSON D ELLEN on Friday, August 24. WILENSKY GAIL R also sold $1.51 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. $1.32M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by HOOPER MICHELE J.

Among 11 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 16 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, December 17. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 21 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, September 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 10. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $288 target in Wednesday, July 18 report. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 21. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 17. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets.