Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 7.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 1,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,228 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.73 million, down from 22,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $226.95. About 3.22M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 4.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 18,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 433,614 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.72B, down from 452,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.73. About 3.76 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart Sees Flipkart Investment Cutting FY19 EPS by 25c-30c if Deal Closes at 2Q End; 04/05/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: LATEST: Flipkart board approves $15 billion deal with Walmart; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda and Sainsbury’s announce UK merger deal; 20/03/2018 – Walmart’s Lore: Staying Put and On Plan; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 05/04/2018 – Easter Holiday Helps Lift Wal-Mart de Mexico Sales; 01/04/2018 – Threats From All Sides Push Walmart and Humana Closer Together; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 28/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L IN ADVANCED TALKS TO COMBINE WITH WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $13.32 million activity. 2,941 shares valued at $797,423 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, September 19. Ricks David A also bought $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. $2.73 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vision Mgmt holds 12,208 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Overbrook Mngmt holds 1,238 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Limited owns 166,064 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 610,924 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Global Thematic Prtn Limited accumulated 0.7% or 65,685 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser Inc reported 1.85% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al stated it has 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Carlson Cap LP holds 51,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 20,592 shares. Leisure Capital, California-based fund reported 2,348 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 294 shares. 14,800 are owned by Catalyst Cap Advsrs. Brown Advisory accumulated 1.52% or 1.98 million shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 0.27% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.44M shares. Moreover, Intact Inv has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,000 shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 11 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 21 by Goldman Sachs. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 15 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Sunday, October 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 9. As per Wednesday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $308 target in Friday, September 14 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 30 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 8.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe & Costco Earnings Previews, Europe Ends Bond Buybacks – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Restoration Hardware, Penn National Gaming, American Eagle Outfitters, Costco Wholesale and Adobe highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, CRM, ADBE – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for ADBE – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 16,477 shares to 31,657 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 3,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.83 billion for 17.18 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 48 insider sales for $5.10 billion activity. Another trade for 1.03 million shares valued at $99.61 million was sold by WALTON JIM C. McKenna Judith J sold $1.17 million worth of stock. WALTON ALICE L had sold 550,958 shares worth $45.72 million. Canney Jacqueline P sold $150,388 worth of stock or 1,575 shares. Biggs M. Brett sold $1.77 million worth of stock. 2,883 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares with value of $277,497 were sold by Bartlett Daniel J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cornerstone Investment has 8,134 shares. 2,389 are held by Cobblestone Ltd Company Ny. Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc reported 0.21% stake. Butensky & Cohen Security reported 24,192 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Shayne & Limited Liability accumulated 7,886 shares. Wealth Architects Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tctc Hldgs Limited Com owns 0.55% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 126,846 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 12,806 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sky Inv Grp Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Manhattan Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 92,081 shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage holds 10,484 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 8,162 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Com. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.41% or 7,185 shares. Greenwood Gearhart invested 1.78% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Among 38 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 175 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Telsey Advisory Group maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $71 target in Friday, May 20 report. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 2 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of WMT in report on Thursday, August 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WMT in report on Friday, November 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Underperform” on Friday, August 19.